公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 14:07 BJT

REFILE-Toyota to recall 7.4 mln vehicles globally on power window glitch

TOKYO Oct 10 Toyota Motor Corp will recall 7.4 million vehicles globally, including certain Vitz, Yaris and Corolla models, due to malfunctioning power windows, the company said on Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker said the recalls include 2.47 million vehicles in the United States, 1.4 million vehicles in China and 1.39 million vehicles in Europe.

