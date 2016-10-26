UPDATE 1-Toyota to recall 5.8 mln cars in Japan, China, Europe over Takata airbags

* Recalled models include Corolla, Vitz/Yaris
* Some cars included as part of an earlier 2010 recall
* Exploding Takata air bags linked to at least 16 deaths
worldwide
(Adds details, context on regions involved in recall)
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Oct 26 Toyota Motor Corp on
Wednesday said it was recalling about 5.8 million cars at home
and abroad over potentially faulty air bag inflators made by
Takata Corp., including those used as replacement parts
following a 2010 recall.
Automakers worldwide are ramping up the industry's
biggest-ever recall after parts supplier Takata, under pressure
from U.S. authorities, agreed earlier this year to declare more
of its air bags as defective in the United States and other
countries.
The air bag inflators in question use a chemical compound
which can explode with excessive force after prolonged exposure
to hot conditions, and have been linked to at least 16 deaths
globally, mainly in the United States.
Toyota's latest recall includes the Corolla, one of the
world's best-selling models, and the Vitz or Yaris subcompact
hatchback model. It covers driver-side and passenger-side
airbags installed in cars produced between May 2000 and November
2001, and April 2006 and December 2014, the company said in an
email.
It affects about 1.16 million vehicles sold in Japan, about
820,000 cars sold in China and around 1.47 million cars in the
European market.
The recall extends to Central and South America, Africa, the
Near and Middle East and Singapore, and also includes the Hilux
pick-up truck and the Etios line of sedans and hatchbacks.
The move shows the complicated nature of the inflator
recall, which began around 2008 and continues to expand.
The latest recall includes about 20,000 cars which were
fitted with replacement Takata inflators following an initial
2010 recall, as the replacement parts are also seen to be at
risk of exploding as they do not contain a drying agent.
Transport authorities around the world now consider
inflators without a drying agent to be unsafe, and have ordered
all of them to be withdrawn.
Since global transportation authorities expanded their
recall from May, about 100 million Takata air bag inflators have
been classified as defective worldwide.
Takata is seeking a financial investor to help pay for huge
liabilities from the recall, and has been meeting with potential
sponsors and automaker clients to discuss its survival options.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki; Editing by
Stephen Coates)