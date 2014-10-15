版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 15日 星期三 13:31 BJT

Toyota recalls 1.67 mln Toyota, Lexus cars for 3 separate defects

TOKYO Oct 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it would recall a total 1.67 million vehicles globally to address three separate defects including a faulty brake master cylinder that could hinder the brake's performance.

Toyota said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths resulting from the defects.

The latest in a series of recalls by the world's biggest carmaker affects some Toyota Crown, Noah, Auris as well as more than a dozen Lexus models.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐