Toyota recalls 1.67 mln Toyota, Lexus cars for 3 separate defects

TOKYO Oct 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Wednesday it would recall a total 1.67 million vehicles globally
to address three separate defects including a faulty brake
master cylinder that could hinder the brake's performance.
Toyota said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or
deaths resulting from the defects.
The latest in a series of recalls by the world's biggest
carmaker affects some Toyota Crown, Noah, Auris as well as more
than a dozen Lexus models.
