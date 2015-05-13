Toyota to recall about 5 mln cars globally over Takata inflators

TOKYO May 13 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Wednesday it would recall just under 5 million Corolla, Vitz and
other models worldwide to replace potentially faulty airbag
inflators made by Takata Corp.
No accidents or injuries have been reported, a Toyota
spokeswoman said, adding that the recall was for investigative
purposes.
Subject to the recall are cars across many models built
between March 2003 and November 2007, including 1.36 million in
Japan.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it was recalling about
1.56 million cars globally over the same issue, adding that
no accidents or injuries had been reported.
