Toyota recalling 2.9 mln vehicles globally over seatbelt issue

TOKYO Feb 18 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Thursday it is conducting a global recall of 2.87 million
vehicles due to the possibility that their seatbelts could be
damaged by a metal seat frame part in the event of a crash.
In an email, the world's biggest-selling automaker said that
the global recall involved its RAV4 SUV model produced between
July 2005 and August 2014 and sold worldwide, and its Vanguard
SUV model produced between October 2005 and January 2016 and
sold in Japan.
The recall includes 1.3 million vehicles in North America
announced earlier in the day by Toyota's U.S. unit, along with
around 625,000 vehicles in Europe, 434,000 vehicles in China,
177,000 in Japan and 307,000 in other regions.
The automaker said it would add resin covers to the metal
seat cushion frames on all affected vehicles to prevent any
metal pieces from cutting the seatbelt in the event of a crash,
after it had received two reports in which rear seatbelts
separated following crashes.
Toyota said it could not determine whether these incidents
were linked to any injuries or fatalities.
