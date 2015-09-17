Toyota recalls 423,500 SUVs in US for windshield wipers issue

Sept 17 Toyota Motor Corp unit Toyota
Motor Sales USA Inc said it would recall about 423,500 RAV4 SUVs
in the United States for an issue related to windshield wipers.
The company said the recall includes about 421,000 units of
2009-2012 RAV4 crossover SUV and about 2,500 units of RAV4 EV,
the all-electric version, from 2012-2014.
Toyota said water dripping onto the windshield wiper links
in these vehicles can cause corrosion and wear at its joint and
separate the wiper link from the motor crank arm.
This could reduce driver visibility, increasing the risk of
a crash.
Owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first
class mail, the company said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)