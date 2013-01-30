CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Toyota to recall 752,000 Corollas in U.S. for airbag problems

(Corrects third paragraph to say electrical interference from
"other parts in the car", not "other cars")
TOKYO Jan 30 Toyota Motor Corp will
recall 1.1 million cars globally for defects, including 752,000
Corolla and Corolla Matrix vehicles in the United States to fix
airbags that could be deployed inadvertently, the automaker said
on Wednesday.
The airbag problems have caused minor injuries such as
abrasions in 18 cases that have been reported, Toyota spokesman
Naoto Fuse said. Two accidents have been reported by customers
outside Japan, although Toyota has not been able to confirm
them, he said.
An IC chip in the airbag control unit can malfunction when
it receives electrical interference from other parts in the car,
causing the airbags to deploy when it is not necessary, Fuse
said.
Toyota will add an electrical signal filter to the airbag
control module to the recalled vehicles -- repairs expected to
take an hour to hour-and-a-half, he said.
The spokesman declined to disclose the costs involved.
Separately, Toyota will also recall 385,000 Lexus IS and its
series, including 270,000 Lexus IS vehicles in the United States
over wiper problems, Fuse said.
The wiper arm nut of the front wiper in these vehicles may
not be tight enough and the wiper may not work under certain
weather occasions, including in snow.
Toyota will exchange the nut in repairs that will take about
30 minutes, Fuse said.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Ken
Wills)