CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Toyota to recall 1 mln vehicles for airbag, wiper glitches

By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO Jan 30 Toyota Motor Corp will
recall nearly 1.3 million cars globally for two separate
defects, including 752,000 Corolla and Corolla Matrix vehicles
in the United States to fix airbags that could be deployed
inadvertently, the automaker said on Wednesday.
It is the third Toyota recall since October to involve more
than a million cars, and it comes as the company tries to
recover from a damaged reputation following a series of recalls
between 2009 and 2011 that were related to unintended
acceleration problems.
An IC chip in the airbag control unit can malfunction when
it receives electrical interference from other parts in the car,
causing the airbags to deploy when it is not necessary, Toyota
spokesman Naoto Fuse said.
Toyota is also recalling certain Corolla and Corolla Matrix
vehicles in Japan, Canada, and Mexico.
The problem has caused minor injuries such as abrasions in
18 cases that have been reported, he said. Two accidents have
been reported by customers outside Japan, although Toyota has
not been able to confirm them, he said.
Toyota will add an electrical signal filter to the airbag
control module to the recalled vehicles -- repairs expected to
take an hour to hour-and-a-half, he said.
The spokesman declined to disclose the costs involved.
LIMITED FINANCIAL IMPACT
TRW Automotive Holding Corp has manufactured the
airbag control unit in the vehicles, although the problematic
chip is supplied by another company, an employee at TRW's Toyota
office told Reuters.
He declined to say where TRW buys the chips from.
The financial impact from the airbag recall is likely to be
limited, possibly costing Toyota about 5 billion yen ($55
million), said Koichi Sugimoto, a senior analyst at BNP Paribas
in Tokyo.
Toyota may ask suppliers to compensate, he added.
"While this cannot be ignored, this amount is not going to
dent Toyota's operations and share prices are unlikely to be
impacted much," he said.
Separately, Toyota will also recall 385,000 Lexus IS and its
series, including 270,000 Lexus IS vehicles in the United States
over wiper problems, Toyota spokesman Fuse said.
The wiper arm nut of the front wiper in these vehicles may
not be tight enough and the wiper may not work under certain
weather occasions, including in snow.
Toyota will exchange the nut in repairs that will take about
30 minutes, Fuse said.
Toyota has been showing signs of recovery from the recall
crisis and won back the crown as the world's top selling
automaker in 2012 from General Motors.
In an effort to move past its safety crisis, Toyota proposed
last month and got approval from a judge to spend $1.1 billion
to settle one of the biggest U.S. auto class-action lawsuits
over claims that millions of its vehicles accelerated
unintentionally.
Toyota has not admitted fault in proposing the settlement.
As automakers including Toyota increasingly use shared parts
for various models, the number of recalled vehicles have tended
to balloon.
In October, the automaker also recalled 7.4 million vehicles
globally to fix malfunctioning power window switches, and in
November it recalled 2.8 million vehicles for a steering glitch.
Toyota is set to announce its October-December earnings
results on Feb. 5.
($1 = 90.6500 Japanese yen)
