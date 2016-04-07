Toyota to open third U.S. research lab to advance self-driving cars

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7 Toyota Motor Co
said on Thursday it would open its third U.S. research
lab in Ann Arbor, Michigan in June for the study of artificial
intelligence, robotics and materials science to spur the
development of self-driving cars.
The Japanese automaker already has a research lab in the
Silicon Valley technology hub of Palo Alto, where it works with
Stanford University, and another in Cambridge, Massachusetts,
where it collaborates with MIT. Its new facility near the
University of Michigan will have a staff of about 50 employees.
The world's top-selling automaker announced in November that
it would invest $1 billion in research and development over the
next five years in artificial intelligence technologies, which
are critical to the computer brains of self-driving cars.
Toyota's investment in R&D comes as competition in the
fast-moving field of autonomous vehicles expands beyond
carmakers in Asia, Europe and the United States to
non-traditional sources such as Alphabet's Google and
Apple.
The new Ann Arbor facility will focus primarily on fully
autonomous driving, in which the car takes full control, the
company said. The Palo Alto lab will concentrate on what Toyota
calls "guardian angel" driving, in which the car assists for
safety functions, but the driver is always engaged at the wheel.
The Cambridge lab will focus on simulation and deep learning.
Some 30 projects are already underway with researchers at
Stanford and MIT, Toyota said, adding that it would continue to
collaborate with other automakers, suppliers, technology
companies and universities to jointly develop autonomous
technologies.
The CEO of the Toyota Research Institute, Gil Pratt,
announced the move at the GPU Technology Conference in San Jose,
California.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Andrew Hay)