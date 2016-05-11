UPDATE 3-Toyota sees end to run of record annual profits on yen strength

* Sees FY net profit down after 3 years of record profit
* Toyota net forecast of 1.5 trln yen far short of consensus
* Assumes dollar to average 105 yen this FY vs 120 yen last
year
* Forex to have 935 bln yen negative impact on operating
profit
(Adds executive's comments)
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, May 11 Toyota Motor Corp
forecast a bigger-than-expected 35 percent tumble in net profit
for the current year due to the sharp appreciation of the yen,
ending three straight years of record profits driven in part by
a weak currency.
The Japanese automaker said on Wednesday profit for the year
ending in March 2017 will fall to 1.5 trillion yen ($13.81
billion) from 2.31 trillion yen in the prior year, far short of
the average 2.25 trillion yen for the current year estimated by
28 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lower profits forecast under the weight of a strengthening
yen will make it harder for Toyota, the world's most valuable
automaker, to keep investing in new technologies and products
even as competition intensifies in areas such as autonomous and
alternative-energy vehicles.
For the current year, Toyota said it was assuming the dollar
would average 105 yen this year, versus a far more favourable
120 yen last year. Foreign exchange losses would
therefore have a negative impact of 935 billion yen on operating
profit this year, it said.
"Earnings results in the past few years have been largely
helped by foreign exchange rates," said Toyota's President and
Chief Executive Akio Toyoda at an earnings briefing, describing
the yen's weakness as "tailwind".
"But since the start of this year the tide has changed."
The yen's sudden strength is creating a tough business
environment for Toyota. Volatility in the yen's value can have a
major impact on Toyota's earnings, as it exported nearly half of
its domestic production in the past year.
Each 1 yen move in the dollar/yen rate affects its operating
profit by 40 billion yen. Toyota's smaller domestic peers Nissan
and Honda are relatively less impacted by the
yen's moves because a greater chunk of their production is done
outside Japan. Nissan and Honda are reporting results later this
week.
'NO MAGIC WAND'
Toyota Executive Vice President Takahiko Ijichi said the
company plans to keep investing in technologies and expects
fixed costs, which include investments, to remain at similar
levels as the recent past.
He reiterated Toyota's goal of maintaining an operating
margin of 5 percent and posting an operating profit even if the
yen rises to 85 per dollar or 100 per euro.
There is no "clever scheme" or "magic wand" to counter forex
headwinds, said Ijichi, noting Toyota now has the experience of
overcoming erratic currency swings through cost-cutting and
other efficiency-boosting measures.
The company expects operating profit, which excludes
earnings in China, will drop 40 percent this year to 1.7
trillion yen. That does not take into account any impact caused
by production stoppages that followed the deadly earthquakes in
southwestern Japan last month, it said.
Toyota, which was eclipsed by Volkswagen as the
world's top-selling car maker in the first quarter, said it
expected global sales to inch up to 10.15 million vehicles in
the year to March, from 10.094 million last year.
Toyota shares have lost about a quarter of their value in
2016. In a bid to support them, Toyota announced a share buyback
of up to $4.6 billion.
($1 = 108.6400 yen)
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi and Chang-Ran Kim; Writing by
Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)