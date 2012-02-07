Toyota Q3 profit rises 51 pct, raises forecasts

TOKYO Feb 7 Toyota Motor Corp
reported on Tuesday a forecast-beating 51 percent rise in
quarterly operating profit, defying the impact of a strong yen
and Thai floods, and lifted its cautious annual forecasts closer
to market expectations.
For its October-December fiscal third quarter, operating
profit at Japan's top automaker was 149.7 billion yen ($1.95
billion), exceeding the average estimate of 93.9 billion yen
from nine analysts polled by Reuters.
Net profit, which includes earnings at its Chinese joint
ventures, fell 14 percent to 80.9 billion yen.
For the year to March 31, Toyota lifted its operating profit
forecast to 270 billion yen from 200 billion yen, and net profit
forecast to 200 billion yen from 180 billion yen.
Consensus forecasts from 23 analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S foresee a much higher annual operating profit of
330.8 billion yen.
Thailand's deadly floods last fall came just as Japan's top
automaker was beginning to ramp up production to recover the
losses from Japan's earthquake in March. Disruption from the
floods cost Toyota 260,000 vehicles of lost output worldwide
last year.
Toyota has said production returned to normal at all of its
factories except in Thailand.