Toyota forecasts third straight year of record net profit

TOKYO May 8 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Friday it expected a third straight year of record profit, with
rising sales in the U.S. auto market helping it to a modest
improvement after a bumper year powered by foreign exchange
windfalls and cost cuts.
After net profit jumped 19 percent in the year ended March
to 2.17 trillion yen ($18.1 billion), the world's top-selling
automaker said it expects net profit to rise 3.5 percent in the
current fiscal year to 2.25 trillion yen. That's below the
average estimate of 2.44 trillion yen from a Thomson Reuters
survey of 27 analysts.
Toyota is forecasting operating profit will edge up 1.8
percent this year to 2.80 trillion yen. Its projections assume
the dollar would average 115 yen this year - conservative
compared with around 120 yen currently, boosting the value of
U.S. sales converted back into the Japanese currency.
($1 = 119.9300 yen)
