UPDATE 2-Toyota flags 3rd year of record profit on strong US sales, cost cuts

* Sees FY net profit up 3.5 percent to nearly $19 bln
* N. America sales seen up 4.8 pct; globally to drop 0.8 pct
* Q4 net profit up 50 percent; last FY net profit up 19 pct
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, May 8 Toyota Motor Corp said it
will crank net profit up to a third straight record this year as
cost cuts and rising U.S. sales offset weaker business
elsewhere, building on bumper earnings last year powered largely
by foreign-exchange gains.
Reporting net income jumped 50 percent in the quarter ended
March, the world's top-selling automaker said on Friday it
expects net profit to rise 3.5 percent to 2.25 trillion yen
($18.75 billion) in the year that began in April.
The forecast assumes the dollar will be worth 115 yen on
average this year. That's conservative compared with 120 yen
currently, implying Toyota's net profit for the year may yet
come closer to the 2.44 trillion yen average estimate of 27
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
For the past few years, President Akio Toyoda has called an
"intentional pause" for the company founded by his grandfather.
The strategy seeks to ensure sales growth stays at a sustainable
pace, free of the overcapacity and quality problems that plagued
the company in previous years.
"I think we are at a stage where we can move on to putting
into practice what we have been preparing during the intentional
pause," Toyoda said at a news conference in the capital.
Toyota is looking to overhaul the way it designs and
manufactures cars under a new initiative called Toyota New
Global Architecture (TNGA), which aims to slash development and
production costs and allocate part of the savings to making its
cars more appealing. Advanced safety devices would be among
features it plans to add to cars.
The first car developed under TNGA specifications - widely
expected to be the next-generation model of the Prius sedan - is
due for launch later this year. The first full-scale "simple and
slim" TNGA factory will be built in Mexico in 2019.
The forecast for earnings growth this year came as Toyota
projected overall vehicle sales will drop 0.8 percent to 8.90
million. But it expects lucrative sales in North America to grow
4.2 percent to 2.83 million, cushioning the blow of weaker sales
in Asia, as well as Russia and the Middle East, which have been
hit by falling oil prices.
Toyota expects operating profit to edge up 1.8 percent this
year to 2.80 trillion yen, giving an operating margin of 10.2
percent - among the highest in the industry.
It expects cost cuts to contribute 265 billion yen, while
currency losses will knock off 45 billion yen as a weaker
Brazilian real and Russian rouble offset windfalls from a
stronger dollar, which boosts the value of U.S.-based earnings
when converted back into yen.
($1 = 120.0000 yen)
