UPDATE 2-Toyota raises operating profit forecast, says cost cuts to curb yen impact

* Toyota sees FY 1.7 trln yen vs previous forecast of 1.6
trln
* Sees weaker yen than pvs f'cast: Y103 vs USD, Y114 vs EUR
* Q2 operating profit falls 43 percent on strong yen
* Toyota exec: Open to developing more electric cars
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Nov 8 Toyota Motor Corp on
Tuesday raised its full-year forecast for operating profit by 6
percent as it expected efforts to scrimp and save would go
further to curb the negative impact of a strong yen than
previously anticipated.
The automaker, which has invested heavily in hydrogen
fuel-cell vehicles as the most promising "green" alternative to
conventional cars, also suggested that it was warming to the
idea of producing more electric vehicles.
Behind its forecast lift were cost cuts, including moves to
source more vehicle parts locally, and initiatives like
marketing locally produced cars more aggressively to mitigate
the impact of a strong yen, Executive Vice President Takahiko
Ijichi told reporters at a briefing.
"The reason behind the rise in our operating profit forecast
is the emergency measures we implemented immediately after the
Brexit vote to improve profitability. These efforts have been
going well," he said.
Toyota, one of the world's biggest automakers, now expects
operating profit to come in at 1.7 trillion yen ($16.28
billion), up from a previous forecast of 1.6 trillion yen.
The updated forecast was based on the assumption that the
yen will average around 103 yen to the U.S. dollar, and 114 yen
to the euro in the year through March, weaker than previous
forecasts for 102 yen and 113 yen.
Despite the rosier outlook, operating profit would still be
its lowest since 2013, and 40 percent lower than an all-time
high of 2.85 trillion yen last year.
NORTH AMERICAN TASTES
Toyota expects that ongoing cost-cutting will bolster
operating profit even as the automaker expects global retail
vehicle sales to decrease to 10.1 million units in the year to
March from a previous forecast of 10.15 million.
In North America, its largest market, the automaker expects
to sell 2.82 million vehicles, down from a previous forecast of
2.88 million.
Like rivals Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co
Ltd, Toyota is struggling to keep up with the North
American market's current preference for larger models including
sport utility vehicles and trucks over sedans, a trend resulting
from historically low gasoline prices.
For the July-September period, operating profit fell 43
percent to 474.6 billion yen compared with a year earlier as
Toyota smarted from a strong yen that has made its Japan-built
cars less competitive and crimped the value of overseas
earnings.
'EV OPTION'
Responding to a Nikkei newspaper report that Toyota is
looking at mass-producing long-range electric vehicles (EVs)
around 2020, Ijichi said the automaker planned to develop and
produce a variety of lower- and zero emission vehicles as an
alternative to vehicles powered by conventional gasoline
engines.
"We still believe that fuel cell vehicles are the best
option for 'eco cars', and our product strategy will continue to
reflect this direction," Ijichi said.
"But we would like to consider a range of 'eco cars',
including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and also EVs ... We would
like to have the option of developing (full-sized) passenger
EVs."
($1 = 104.4400 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)