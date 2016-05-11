Toyota forecasts net profit plunge this year as strong yen bites

TOKYO May 11 Toyota Motor Corp
forecast on Wednesday a plunge in net profit for the current
year, snapping three straight years of record profit, hit by a
sharp appreciation in the yen.
After net profit rose 6.4 percent in the year ended March to
2.31 trillion yen ($21.26 billion), Toyota is forecasting it
will drop 35 percent this year to 1.5 trillion yen. That
compares with the average estimate of 2.25 trillion yen for the
current year, based on predictions from 28 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toyota expects operating profit, which excludes earnings
made in China, will drop 40 percent this year to 1.7 trillion
yen, based on the assumption that the dollar will average 105
yen this year. The dollar averaged a far more favourable 120 yen
last year.
($1 = 108.6600 yen)
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)