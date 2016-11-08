CORRECTED-Toyota Q2 operating profit tumbles on strong yen

(Corrects last sentence to say Toyota raised its full-year profit forecast)

TOKYO Nov 8 Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 43 percent slide in second-quarter operating profit as the automaker continued to smart from a strong yen.

Operating profit at the world's top-selling automaker was 474.6 billion yen ($4.55 billion) in the July-September period, compared with 827.4 billion yen a year earlier.

The result was roughly in line with the 476.26 billion yen average of 12 estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toyota changed its full-year budgeted yen rate to 103 versus the U.S. dollar and 114 to the euro, from 102 and 113 respectively. It lifted its forecast for full-year operating profit to 1.7 trillion yen from 1.6 trillion yen, which would be its lowest since 2013. ($1 = 104.3500 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)