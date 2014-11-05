版本:
BRIEF-Toyota exec says sees no particular points of concern in US market now

TOKYO Nov 5 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Toyota executive says sees no particular points of concern in U.S. market now Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim)
