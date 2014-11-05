BRIEF-Toyota exec says sees no particular points of concern in US market now

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
TOKYO Nov 5 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Toyota executive says sees no particular points of concern in U.S. market now Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015