Toyota in talks to buy robotics divisions from Alphabet -Nikkei

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 1 Toyota Motor Corp is in talks to buy two robotics divisions from Google parent Alphabet Inc, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
The Japanese automaker is discussing an acquisition of Alphabet's Boston Dynamics - known for the Cheetah, which is claimed to be the world's fastest-legged robot - and Schaft, a venture that was led by two former Tokyo University professors, the report said.
Toyota declined to comment beyond saying the company and its research and development arm, Toyota Research Institute, "regularly discuss possible collaborations with outside partners to help create ever-better cars and to advance our R&D efforts." (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio