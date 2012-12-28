UPDATE 2-U.S. judge approves Toyota's $1.1 bln acceleration deal

* Judge James Selna in California says settlement is fair
* Approves up to $200 million in attorney fees -order
* Hearing on final approval of deal set for June
* Deal covers about 16 mln vehicles, model years 1998-2010
* Does not cover wrongful death or injury lawsuits
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 28 A U.S. judge granted
preliminary approval on Friday to Toyota Motor Corp's
$1.1 billion settlement of a class-action lawsuit brought by
consumers who lost value on their cars due to sudden, unintended
acceleration.
U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California,
scheduled a hearing in June for final approval of the deal,
which was announced this week. It provides $500 million in cash
for plaintiffs, plus installation of break override systems and
a customer support program valued at about $600 million
combined.
"Settlement will likely serve the interests of the class
members better than litigation," Selna wrote.
Plaintiff lawyer Steve Berman said he was pleased with the
favorable comments in Selna's order. Toyota spokeswoman Julie
Hamp said the company was gratified by Selna's approval of the
settlement, "which will provide value to our customers and
provides an extra measure of confidence in their vehicles."
About 16 million Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles sold in
the United States spanning the model years 1998 to 2010 are
covered by the settlement. Company officials have maintained
that the electronic throttle control system was not at fault,
instead blaming ill-fitting floor mats and sticky gas pedals.
A study by federal safety officials at the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration and NASA found no link between
reports of unintended acceleration and Toyota's electronic
throttle control system.
Toyota, the No. 3 automaker in the U.S. market, admitted no
fault in proposing the settlement, one of the largest U.S. mass
class-action litigations in the automotive sector. One
plaintiff's law firm called it the largest settlement in U.S.
history involving auto defects.
However, the deal does not cover wrongful death or injury
lawsuits, believed to total more than 300 according to a Toyota
filing in June.
Toyota's recall of its vehicles between 2009 and 2011
relating to the unintended acceleration issue hurt its
reputation for reliability and safety.
But the automaker's sales were up almost 29 percent in 2012
through November, compared with a 14 percent increase in the
industry, and Toyota's share of the U.S. market has risen to
14.4 percent from 12.7 percent in 2011.
In his order on Friday, Selna said the settlement is fair,
given the risks of further litigation and the complicated legal
rulings he has issued throughout the case.
"Some of these rulings have been favorable to plaintiffs,
some have been favorable to Toyota," Selna wrote. "Were the
parties to proceed to a fully litigated result, virtually any
outcome would face the risk of uncertainty upon appellate review
of these rulings."
Selna also approved up to $200 million in attorneys' fees,
saying the amount falls within 25 percent of the total
settlement which is the benchmark established by appellate law.
The case is In re: Toyota Motor Corp. Unintended
Acceleration Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Central District of California,
No. 10-ml-02151.