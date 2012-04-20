Toyota to add 2nd shift at Russia plant in Sept

TOKYO, April 20 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would add a second shift at its Russian factory in September, hiring 600 new workers.

The factory in St. Petersburg currently produces about 20,000 Camrys a year on a single shift. Its workforce will rise to about 1,750 when two-shift operations begin, Japan's top automaker said in a statement.

The factory has a production capacity of 50,000 vehicles a year.

Toyota said it would also add stamping and resin-molding processes at the factory in 2014 to promote further localisation in Russia.