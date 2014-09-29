UPDATE 1-NHTSA reviews request to probe Toyota Corolla engine, brake issues

(Adds Toyota statement)
DETROIT, Sept 29 U.S. safety regulators said
Monday they are evaluating a petition to investigate about 1.7
million Toyota Corolla compacts for alleged engine
surging and brake failure.
The request was submitted by an unnamed consumer to the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a letter dated
September 11, the agency said.
The petition alleges that Corollas from model years
2006-2010 may experience engine surges at low speeds, and that
its brakes may fail to stop the vehicle in time to prevent a
crash.
NHTSA said the petitioner allegedly experience "multiple
low-speed surge events" while driving a 2010 Corolla, including
one that resulted in a collision with a parked vehicle in June.
The petition cited 163 similar complaints to NHTSA from
Corolla owners, of which NHTSA, in a preliminary review,
identified 141 complaints related to 2006-2010 Corollas.
NHTSA said copies of the petition and supporting documents
will be posted in a public file.
Toyota Motor Sales USA, in a statement on Monday, said it
"will fully cooperate with any inquiry regarding the petition."
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Richard
Chang)