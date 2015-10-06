Toyota says aims to commercialise semi-autonomous cars around 2020

TOKYO Oct 6 Toyota Motor Corp said it
would aim to bring to market cars that can autonomously change
lanes, merge with traffic, and overtake other vehicles on
highways by around 2020 as it aims to catch up in the nascent
field of self-driving cars.
Demonstrating its newest safety technology features to media
on Tuesday, Japan's biggest automaker said in that car of the
future, drivers would be able to turn on and off the auto-pilot
mode with a single switch.
Toyota also said it would launch three models in Japan this
year equipped with "intelligent transportation system" (ITS)
technology, which allows vehicle-to-vehicle and
vehicle-to-infrastructure communication to alert drivers to
potential dangers using sensor technology.
The face-lifted Crown sedan unveiled in the domestic market
last week was the world's first car to use ITS technology,
Toyota said. The fourth-generation Prius hybrid, due for launch
in Japan at year-end, will be among the three models, it said.
