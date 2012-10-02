Toyota says Sept. US auto industry sales best since March 2008

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 2 Toyota Motor Corp said that September U.S. auto sales were the highest since March 2008, before the recent recession that cut deeply into new vehicle purchases.
Toyota, which showed a gain of 41.5 percent in September auto sales from the previous year, said the industry's September sales rate will be 14.9 million on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.
Toyota is No. 3 in the U.S. auto market in sales, behind leader General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
In the 10 years prior to 2008, U.S. auto sales averaged nearly 17 million in new vehicle sales a year.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.