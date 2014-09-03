版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 22:22 BJT

Toyota US August auto sales up 6.3 percent, beating expectations

DETROIT, Sept 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday its U.S. August auto sales rose 6.3 percent to 246,100 vehicles. This beat analysts' expectations of sales of about 226,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
