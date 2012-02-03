Toyota sees 21 pct rise in group sales worldwide

TOKYO Feb 3 Toyota Motor Corp
said on Friday that it expects group-wide global sales to climb
21 percent to 9.58 million vehicles in 2012 as it recovers from
supply chain disruptions in the wake of last year's earthquake
in Japan and flooding in Thailand.
The forecast, which includes sales at Daihatsu Motor Co
and Hino Motors Ltd, is in line with
expectations after Toyota gave parent-only forecasts earlier.
Toyota said it is targeting overseas sales growth of 18
percent to 7.26 million vehicles and a 30 percent rise in Japan
sales to 2.32 million vehicles.