版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 3日 星期五 12:47 BJT

Toyota sees 21 pct rise in group sales worldwide

TOKYO Feb 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that it expects group-wide global sales to climb 21 percent to 9.58 million vehicles in 2012 as it recovers from supply chain disruptions in the wake of last year's earthquake in Japan and flooding in Thailand.

The forecast, which includes sales at Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd, is in line with expectations after Toyota gave parent-only forecasts earlier.

Toyota said it is targeting overseas sales growth of 18 percent to 7.26 million vehicles and a 30 percent rise in Japan sales to 2.32 million vehicles.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐