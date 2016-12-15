版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 14:44 BJT

Toyota plans 2017 global sales of 10.2 mln vehicles, up 1 pct y/y

TOKYO Dec 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it plans to sell 10.202 million vehicles globally next year, up 1 percent from an estimated tally of 10.091 million for 2016.

The world's biggest automaker said it aims to also boost production at the group, which includes small-car maker Daihatsu Motor and truck maker Hino Motors, by 1 percent to 10.366 million vehicles in 2017. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐