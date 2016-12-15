Toyota plans 2017 global sales of 10.2 mln vehicles, up 1 pct y/y

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
TOKYO Dec 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it plans to sell 10.202 million vehicles globally next year, up 1 percent from an estimated tally of 10.091 million for 2016.
The world's biggest automaker said it aims to also boost production at the group, which includes small-car maker Daihatsu Motor and truck maker Hino Motors, by 1 percent to 10.366 million vehicles in 2017. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.