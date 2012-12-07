版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 10:02 BJT

Toyota sees 20 pct sales drop in Japan in 2013 -media

TOKYO Dec 7 Toyota Motor Corp expects a 20 percent drop in its vehicle sales in Japan next year partly due to an end to subsidies on fuel-efficient cars, a Japanese newspaper said.

Asia's top automaker has decided to set its domestic sales target for calendar 2013 at 1.36 million vehicles, down from its 2012 target of 1.67 million, the Mid-Japan Economist newspaper said on its website on Friday, without citing sources. The regional daily is based in central Japan, where Toyota's headquarters is located.

A backlog of orders following supply-chain disruptions from last year's earthquake and tsunami inflated sales this year, the paper said. Kyodo news agency also said that Toyota is considering a domestic sales target of 1.36 million vehicles for 2013.

A Toyota spokesman said nothing has been decided.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐