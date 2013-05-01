版本:
Toyota April U.S. sales drop 1.1 percent

May 1 Toyota Motor Corp reported on Wednesday a drop of 1.1 percent in April U.S. sales, missing analysts' expectations that ranged from unchanged to up 8 percent.

Toyota is the third-largest automaker by sales in the U.S. market.
