Toyota, tech firms explore blockchain for driverless cars

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 22 Toyota Research Institute, a
wholly owned unit of Toyota Motor North America, said on Monday
it has teamed up with MIT Media lab and five other companies to
explore blockchain technology for the development of driverless
cars.
The project would enable businesses and consumers to
securely share data on testing and driving as well as the
sharing and usage of such cars to help set insurance rates,
Toyota said in a statement.
The database would use blockchain, a public online ledger of
transactions that first became well known as the software
underpinning bitcoin, the first digital currency.
The growing use of computing power in vehicles is paving the
way for self-driving cars, creating new rivalries and business
opportunities for technology companies and automakers.
"Hundreds of billions of miles of human driving data may be
needed to develop safe and reliable autonomous vehicles," said
Chris Ballinger, Toyota Research Institute's director of
mobility services and chief financial officer.
"Blockchains and distributed ledgers may enable pooling data
from vehicle owners, fleet managers, and manufacturers to
shorten the time for reaching this goal."
Aside from MIT Media Lab, which is part of Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, partners in the project include
Berlin-based Bigchain DB, which is building the database. Oaken
Innovations, based in Dallas and Toronto, is developing an
application for car-sharing and payments, and Israeli startup
Commuterz is creating car-pooling software.
Toyota is also using blockchain to lower car insurance
rates. By allowing a vehicle's sensors to collect driving data
and store in a blockchain, car owners may be eligible for lower
insurance costs by giving their insurance companies increased
transparency to reduce fraud.
