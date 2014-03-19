版本:
U.S. says Toyota to pay $1.2 bln penalty over safety issues

WASHINGTON, March 19 Toyota will pay $1.2 billion to resolve a criminal probe into its handling of consumer complaints over safety issues, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Toyota admitted it misled U.S. consumers by concealing and making deceptive statements about two safety issues, each of which caused a type of unintended acceleration, the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by David Ingram and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
