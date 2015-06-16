Toyota's new class of stock approved despite opposition from foreign funds

TOYOTA CITY, Japan, June 16 Toyota Motor Corp
shareholders approved a controversial new class of
stock on Tuesday that will bring in more long-term investors,
but which faced opposition from foreign funds as they are
readily available only in Japan.
At least two-thirds of shareholders voted in favour of the
shares, named "Model AA" after Toyota's first passenger car.
They will be unlisted and must be held for five years.
Foreign funds opposing the move included the California
State Teachers' Retirement System, the second-largest U.S.
public pension fund, as well as the Florida State Board of
Administration.
Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services had also
recommended voting against it, saying the focus on long-term
retail shareholders could lead to less incentive for the
automaker to maintain fiscal discipline.
The proposal required the approval of a two-thirds majority.
Investors had expected a close vote because around 30 percent of
Toyota shares are held by foreign investors.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)