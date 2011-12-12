Toyota up, market welcomes clarity despite profit warning

TOKYO Dec 12 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp climbed 1.5 percent in line with broader market gains on Monday despite having cut its annual profit outlook by more than half due to the strong yen and floods in Thailand.

Some analysts said the market was likely to welcome the fact that Toyota had managed to estimate the extent of damage from the Thai floods earlier than expected.

Investors might take it as a sign that the automaker might recover more quickly than the market had been expecting, Takatoshi Itoshima, Chief Fund Manager At Moonlight Capital said on Friday after the results.

Toyota projected an annual net profit of 180 billion yen on Friday, down 56 percent from last year and a sharp cut from its previous forecast of 390 billion yen.

Toyota jumped 1.5 percent to 2,675 yen after the open and topped the main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover.