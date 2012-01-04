版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 5日 星期四 07:48 BJT

Toyota seeks Y5,000/tonne steel price cut -Nikkei

TOKYO Jan 5 Toyota Motor Corp is seeking a price reduction of about 5,000 yen ($65) per tonne from Nippon Steel Corp and other steelmakers for the second half of the business year ending in March, in line with a fall in materials prices, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Steelmakers succeeded in hiking prices for steel sheet in the last round of negotiations, citing higher materials prices, but are resisting significant cuts this time due to depressed earnings on the back of tougher competition against Asian rivals.

