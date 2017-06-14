Toyota chief says may consider acquisitions to gain auto tech access

* Sees need to go on offensive while preserving firm's
By Maki Shiraki
TOYOTA CITY, June 14 Toyota Motor Corp
may consider mergers or acquisitions to procure new automotive
technologies, including self-driving technologies, the company's
president said on Wednesday, adding that it had to compete more
aggressively against its rivals.
At an annual shareholders meeting President Akio Toyoda said
the world's second-biggest automaker, which took longer to warm
to self-driving cars and electric vehicles (EVs) than its
rivals, would be more aggressive in expanding in these areas,
conceding he may have focused too much on preserving the status
quo at the firm until now.
"The auto industry is undergoing big changes, and issues and
ideas which we may have thought were far off in the future could
affect us tomorrow. That's why we need to go on the offensive
while also preserving our areas of strength," he said.
"We've been investing 1 trillion yen ($9.08 billion) each
year for R&D, expanding capex and buying back shares, but this
may not be enough. We need to consider all our options,
including M&A, to survive in the future."
As the rise of self-driving cars increasingly blurs the
lines between automakers and technology companies, global
automakers are trying to expand their role beyond making cars
into transportation service providers, raising their research
and development budgets and investing heavily in technology
companies.
Toyota has invested $1 billion in an artificial intelligence
research institute, and has struck up technology partnerships
with Microsoft Corp and Uber Technologies.
It has also opened up to more companies beyond its group
suppliers, including tech company Nvidia Corp, to
procure more software for its automated driving systems.
The automaker plans to launch a car in 2020 which can drive
itself on highways. Meanwhile, rival Nissan Motor Co is
already aiming to get cars that can drive autonomously on city
streets in that same year and General Motors Co says it
has begun to mass-produce self-driving test vehicles.
Toyota also has yet to ink a major capital tie-up with
outside companies, after GM has scooped up U.S. autonomous
driving technology company Cruise and partnered with ride
services firm Lyft, while Ford Motor Co has acquired
ride-sharing service Chariot.
Toyota late last year set up an electric car division,
belatedly entering a market where Nissan, GM, Volkswagen AG
and other automakers already have offerings, as it
continues to bet on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as the
zero-emission car of the future.
($1 = 110.0800 yen)
