Suzuki Motor denies report on Toyota tie-up talks

BRIEF-Webster Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO Jan 27 Suzuki Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was not discussing a tie-up with Toyota Motor Corp , denying a Nikkei business daily report that the Japanese automakers were exploring a partnership that may include a cross-shareholding.
"It is not true that we have entered negotiations over a tie-up with Toyota," Japan's fourth-largest automaker said in a statement.
Shares in Suzuki opened 13 percent higher in early trade, compared with a 2.2 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Inca One Gold Corp announces changes to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Otonomy initiates patient enrollment in phase 2 clinical trial of oto-104 as protectant against cisplatin-induced hearing loss