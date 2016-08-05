UPDATE 1-Toyota developing new taxi for Japan, ties up with hire-taxi body

(Adds details on Toyota automated driving technology)
TOKYO Aug 5 Toyota Motor Corp is
developing a next-generation taxi for the Japanese market and it
has formed a partnership with the country's hire-taxi federation
to explore uses for new technology, the company said on Friday.
The partnership comes as Japan's biggest automaker invests
heavily in automated driving, car sharing and other connected
mobility technologies, while Japan's powerful taxi industry has
opposed efforts by ride-hailing app Uber to expand
into the country.
Toyota's new taxi, which is being developed in cooperation
with the Japan Federation of Hire-Taxi Associations, will focus
on being accessible to the elderly, families with children and
foreign tourists. It would become available in 2017, it said.
The automaker said that it would collaborate with the
association, which represents more than 15,000 taxi operators
nationwide, to use taxis in Tokyo to collect and analyse
information on road traffic, and apply the results to
technologies including automated driving.
Toyota produces the majority of the country's taxis. It has
said it plans to market a vehicle which can drive autonomously
on highways by 2020.
The tie-up is the latest in a series of new partnerships
Toyota has inked in the past year, including with Uber, while
the company has also set up a $1 billion artificial intelligence
research institute.
