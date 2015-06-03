Ford says Toyota studying its SDL in-car smartphone app interface

June 3 Ford Motor Co said Toyota Motor
Corp is studying the open-source version of Ford
AppLink, called SmartDeviceLink (SDL), to integrate smartphone
apps into its vehicles in future.
SDL technology integrates smartphones apps with vehicles
through dashboard buttons, display screens and voice recognition
technology.
Toyota is engaging with the SDL project and investigating
further partnership with Ford and Livio, Ford's wholly owned
subsidiary which is the project maintainer for the
SmartDeviceLink software, Ford said in a statement.
Ford created the SDL software in February 2013 to contribute
to its in-car smartphone app interface called Applink as an
open-source project, it said.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)