Toyota uses open-source software in new approach to in-car tech

| TOKYO
TOKYO May 31 Toyota Motor Corp on
Wednesday said the infotainment system of its revamped Camry
sedan to be sold in the United States will run on a Linux-based,
open-source technology platform as it tries to keep up with tech
firms in developing software for cars.
With the Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) system in a mainstay
model, Toyota aims to have the flexibility to customise its
software, while it would also keep user data that could
otherwise be captured by CarPlay from Apple Inc or
Android Auto from Alphabet Inc's Google - applications
which enable users to access smartphone data through vehicle
infotainment systems.
Toyota is among 10 global automakers working with suppliers
and technology companies to jointly build AGL, a basic,
open-source platform for vehicle applications which automakers
can customise, eliminating the need to code systems from the
ground up for each vehicle model.
Developing the platform in collaboration with Mazda Motor
Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp, Daimler AG
and others will reduce development time and costs, Toyota said,
and create an industry standard platform to operate in-vehicle
features including music and navigation applications.
The platform can also be used to support future advanced
technologies, including self-driving functions and connected car
services.
"It's very necessary to reduce the overhead of duplication
work among our suppliers so they can spend more time to create
new things rather than maintaining fragmentary codes," said
Kenichi Murata, group manager of Connected Strategy and Planning
at Toyota.
Cars typically require over 100 million lines of computer
code as automakers pack as much technology as possible to
attract buyers.
So much so that coding has become an increasingly cumbersome
part of vehicle development, which takes years, compared with
the mere months it takes for tech firms to develop apps.
In addition, the process requires constant updating to keep
up with technology developments and which results in disparate
interfaces between automaker's products.
The latest Camry sedan to be launched in coming months will
use AGL to operate its suite of in-vehicle apps, and the
Japanese automaker said it planned to expand the platform to
other Toyota and Lexus vehicles in North America and elsewhere.
Roughly 70 percent of the operating platform for the latest
system consists of largely generic coding, while the remaining
30 percent was customised for the Camry, Murata said.
At the moment, automakers make vehicles compatible with
CarPlay and Android Auto. While this enables users to connect
smartphones to cars, Dan Cauchy, general manager of automotive
at the Linux Foundation, said it makes it difficult for
automakers to have control over customising their platforms.
"It comes down to an automaker wanting to customise their
operating platform to their liking and not having a third party
dictating what the applications are going to be for the
vehicle," he said.
"A lot of automakers want that control."
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)