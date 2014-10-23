Toyota sells some Tesla Motors shares - Nikkei

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
Oct 23 Toyota Motor Corp has sold some of its shares in U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc , the Nikkei financial daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/ZJyLgR)
Toyota had formed a partnership with Tesla in 2010 and said it would invest $50 million in the U.S. company to develop parts and production systems for electric vehicles.
Tesla and Toyota representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.