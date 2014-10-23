版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 24日 星期五 01:53 BJT

Toyota sells some Tesla Motors shares - Nikkei

Oct 23 Toyota Motor Corp has sold some of its shares in U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc , the Nikkei financial daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/ZJyLgR)

Toyota had formed a partnership with Tesla in 2010 and said it would invest $50 million in the U.S. company to develop parts and production systems for electric vehicles.

Tesla and Toyota representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐