Toyota suspends output at Texas truck plant due to storm damage

| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO May 18 Toyota Motor Corp
temporarily halted production at its sprawling San Antonio
pickup truck plant on Wednesday due to storm damage at the
facility, which was hit by lashing rain and strong winds, a
company spokesman said.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Texas said the problems began
when a major storm blew through the region earlier in the day,
knocking out electrical power at the plant, according to
spokesman Mario Lozoya.
"Now that we have some power back in some areas, we are
starting to see the real damage, and a lot of it is water
related," Lozoya said.
He says the first shift was told not to report, as managers
went through the 2.2 million square foot (236,800 square meter)
facility inspecting the damage. Production was halted and a
decision will be made later on Wednesday on whether the second
shift, which starts work at 6:30 p.m. CDT (2330 GMT), will be
able to resume production.
"Our concern is that there may be water in the electrical
systems," Lozoya said. "We want to make sure those things are
safe."
The National Weather Service said the area south of San
Antonio, where the plant is located, reported winds of about 80
miles per hour (130 kph) during the storm, which dumped
drenching rain and hail across the San Antonio area.
The Toyota plant, which opened about a decade ago, employs
2,600 people and builds the company's full-sized Tundra pickups
and mid-sized Tacoma pickups.
The trucks sold in Texas can come with a sticker reading
"Born in Texas, Built by Texans."
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing
at W Simon)