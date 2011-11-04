版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 16:46 BJT

Toyota: worst over in Thai floods -Jiji

TOKYO Nov 4 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Friday he thinks the worst has passed in terms of the impact of Thailand's floods, Jiji news agency reported.

Japan's top auto maker said it would keep its three Thai factories suspended and output reduced in Japan next week.

(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐