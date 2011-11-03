Toyota extends output halt, reduction to next week

TOKYO Nov 4 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would keep its three Thai factories suspended and output reduced in Japan next week, while also cutting production in North America, South Africa and some Asian markets due to the shortage of parts from flooded Thai suppliers.

The move was widely expected after rivals Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co said the impact from the floods would last at least another week for Nissan and months for Honda, whose car plant is under water.

Toyota said plans beyond Nov. 14 will be determined as the situation develops.

So far, a suspension of its three factories in Thailand has resulted in lost output of 69,000 vehicles between Oct. 10 to Nov. 5, and of 22,000 vehicles from a reduction in work in Japan between Oct. 24 and Nov. 5, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)