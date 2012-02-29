版本:
Toyota to lift Corolla engine output in Thailand

TOKYO Feb 29 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was expanding engine production capacity at its Siam Toyota plant in Thailand by 100,000 engines per year to 840,000 engines to meet rising demand in southeast Asia.

The production capacity increase, to be done by 2014, will be for "ZR" engines used in Corolla sedans.

