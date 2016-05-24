Toyota, Uber to explore ridesharing partnership

May 24 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Tuesday it will partner with on-demand ride company Uber to
explore ridesharing and will make a strategic investment in the
company.
As part of the partnership, Toyota would create new leasing
options in which car purchasers can lease their vehicles from
Toyota Financial Services and cover their payments through
earnings generated as Uber drivers.
Toyota is making the strategic investment through its unit
Toyota Financial Services Corporation and Mirai Creation
Investment Limited Partnership. (toyota.us/1Ro2Upc)
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)