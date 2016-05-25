UPDATE 3-Toyota, Uber latest to join forces in ride-hailing rush

* Toyota to invest in ride-hailing company, collaborate in
future
* Latest deal between traditional carmakers and mobility
upstarts
* Partnerships a good hedge against potential of rivalry
(Adds analyst comment, context on China and autonomous driving)
By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, May 25 Toyota Motor Corp
said it would invest in on-demand ride-hailing company Uber, the
latest in a wave of high-profile moves by automakers to embrace
their potential upstart rivals as partners, customers and
sources of valuable data.
The strategic alliance between the Japanese car maker and
Uber Technologies Inc will begin with flexible vehicle
leasing terms for Uber drivers but the two also plan to exchange
knowledge and work together to accelerate their research
efforts.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The deal is expected to help Toyota keep tabs on
ride-hailing markets worldwide and has the potential to help it
strengthen its position in China, where it lags Volkswagen AG
and General Motors Co.
"Thinking of it in a China context is important because
that's probably the fastest growing ride hailing market in the
world. For Toyota to have a piece of that would be significant,"
said James Chao, Asia Pacific head for IHS Automotive.
The recent flurry of deals also reflects the desire of
automakers to avoid becoming bystanders if a significant number
of consumers around the world choose to forego vehicle ownership
and buy transportation by the mile or the minute.
Although Toyota and Uber did not offer much in the way of
details on potential areas for research collaboration, both are
researching self-driving cars as well as "mobility solutions"
that allow travelers to seamlessly connect to different modes of
transportation through apps.
In other deals, GM invested $500 million in Lyft, Uber's
main U.S. rival, this year while Volkswagen also announced on
Tuesday a $300 million investment in Gett, a smaller
ride-sharing company.
This month Apple Inc got into the game, investing
$1 billion in China's top ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing.
Although that has been mainly seen as a political move by the
technology giant to cement its presence in the crucial Chinese
market, Apple is also believed to be studying the development of
a car.
Uber is investing in autonomous technology, including
mapping, while Toyota has been opening research labs in the
United States, spending $1 billion through 2020 in research and
develop for artificial intelligence and robotics to help develop
self-driving cars.
Doing away with drivers would greatly reduce the cost of
ride-hailing services, and Toyota could be angling to be Uber's
preferred supplier of such cars in the future, Chao at IHS said.
GM has said its investment in Lyft was part of plans to
develop an on-demand network of self-driving cars that they
believe will first reach consumers as part of a ride-sharing
service.
GM executives have also said Lyft could serve as a platform
to launch the automaker's Chevy Bolt, an electric car slated to
hit the market late this year.
Ford Motor Co is looking at partnerships to expand
beyond manufacturing and selling cars, with Chairman Bill Ford
saying on Monday that "you'll hear more from us" as the year
progresses.
On Tuesday, startup NuTonomy, backed by Bill Ford's venture
capital arm Fontinalis Partners, raised $16 million in extra
funding to help develop self-driving taxis in Singapore.
Toyota is making the Uber investment through its unit Toyota
Financial Services Corporation and Mirai Creation Investment
Limited Partnership.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco, Radhika
Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru and Jake Spring in Beijing; Editing by
Alan Crosby and Edwina Gibbs)