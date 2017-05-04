Automakers betting on Trump infrastructure boost -Toyota NA CEO

| Saline
Saline Mich. - May 4 Automakers could be
betting on a potential boost in demand from a new federal
infrastructure program to boost sagging sales and clear
inventories of cars and trucks, the head of Toyota Motor Corp's
North American operations said on Thursday.
Toyota North America Chief Executive Jim Lentz told
reporters at a briefing that demand for new cars and light
trucks in the United States is slowing, and he forecast sales of
17 million to 17.2 million vehicles this year, down from a
record 17.55 million vehicles last year. Inventories of some
vehicles are high, and Lentz said he does not believe current
levels of discounting are sustainable.
"I will take 17 million all day," Lentz said, during an
event to mark the $154 million expansion of Toyota's technical
center near Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Lentz said the possibility that President Donald Trump could
win congressional approval of his proposed $1 trillion
infrastructure rebuilding plan could be encouraging automakers
to maintain higher than normal inventories, in anticipation
that the federal spending will translate into strong sales of
trucks and other vehicles.
"If you get a $1 trillion stimulus, that could add 800,000
units," Lentz said. "That's one reason everyone is on the
accelerator" trying to maintain demand.
Automakers soon must decide "when is it prudent to lift off
the accelerator," Lentz said. Toyota inventories are at about 68
days' supply, he said, lower than the levels at Detroit
automakers General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
On a separate issue, Lentz said Toyota expects to deliver
3,000 of its Mirai fuel cell vehicles in California this year,
although deliveries to some customers may be slowed because of
delays installing hydrogen refueling stations. Sale of the 3,000
fuel cell cars would be enough to cover California zero emission
vehicle requirements, he said.
Lentz said he was pleased that the Trump administration's
tax plan did not include a border tax on imported goods. "Until
I see its tombstone ... it's never dead until it's dead," he
said.
Toyota supports the Trump administration's decision to
review tougher fuel economy standards enacted in the waning days
of the Obama administration, Lentz said.
The company is pushing ahead to decrease greenhouse gas
emissions from vehicles, and the Michigan research center will
be central to company efforts to use more aluminum and other
lightweight materials to improve the efficiency of future
vehicles, executives said.
(Reporting By Joseph White)