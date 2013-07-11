版本:
Toyota Credit Canada sells C$500 mln notes - term sheet

July 11 Toyota Credit Canada Inc on Thursday sold C$500 million ($481 million) of five-year medium term notes in a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.75 percent notes, due July 18, 2018, were priced at 99.986 to yield 2.753 percent or 99.6 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
