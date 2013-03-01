BRIEF-TOYOTA sees US industry sales in February up about 4 pct

UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
DETROIT, March 1 Toyota Motor Corp sales conference call: * US exec says industry sales in February will be up about 4 percent from same
month last year, with a 15.4 million annual selling rate * Toyota US exec says doesn't expect US sequestration budget cuts to have
impact on March sales
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.