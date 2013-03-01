版本:
中国
2013年 3月 2日

BRIEF-TOYOTA sees US industry sales in February up about 4 pct

DETROIT, March 1 Toyota Motor Corp sales conference call: * US exec says industry sales in February will be up about 4 percent from same

month last year, with a 15.4 million annual selling rate * Toyota US exec says doesn't expect US sequestration budget cuts to have

impact on March sales
