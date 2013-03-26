BRIEF-TOYOTA US exec says company "optimistic" about US economy in 2013

BRIEF-Grand Industrial Singapore unit plans to set up U.S. subsidiary
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.
DETROIT, March 26 Toyota Motor Corp US senior vice president of US auto operations at industry conference: * US exec bob carter says company "optimistic" about US economy in 2013 * US exec bob carter says US gdp expected to grow about 2 percent in 2013 * Toyota US exec bob carter says March us sales looks to be very good for
industry, sales tracking at 15.2 million to 15.3 million annual sales rate
for month * Toyota US exec bob carter says company expects us industry sales for 2013 to
be 15.3 million vehicles * Toyota US exec bob carter says company expects over 2.2 million sales in us
for all its brands this year * Toyota US exec bob carter says company plans to launch 20 new or redesigned
hybrid vehicles globally by 2015 * Toyota US exec bob carter says company past the fallout of unintended
acceleration cases * Toyota US exec bob carter says would love to see toyota get a sports car and
expansion to truck lines, company studying those areas * Toyota US exec bob carter says will hear news on a new corolla later this
year * Toyota US exec bob carter says next corolla will include high fuel efficiency * Toyota US exec bob carter says being no. 1 in US market is not part of
company's plan * Toyota US exec bob carter says wants to be no. 1 in retail sales, not
interested in chasing fleet sales * Toyota US exec bob carter says there will not be more toyota dealers in US
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.
WALLDORF, Jan 24 SAP will consider initiating share buybacks but plans to keep a lid on big acquisition deals, its chief executive said on Tuesday, saying that the German software company was confident that currently available merger targets were overpriced.