BRIEF-TOYOTA US exec says company "optimistic" about US economy in 2013

DETROIT, March 26 Toyota Motor Corp US senior vice president of US auto operations at industry conference: * US exec bob carter says company "optimistic" about US economy in 2013 * US exec bob carter says US gdp expected to grow about 2 percent in 2013 * Toyota US exec bob carter says March us sales looks to be very good for

industry, sales tracking at 15.2 million to 15.3 million annual sales rate

for month * Toyota US exec bob carter says company expects us industry sales for 2013 to

be 15.3 million vehicles * Toyota US exec bob carter says company expects over 2.2 million sales in us

for all its brands this year * Toyota US exec bob carter says company plans to launch 20 new or redesigned

hybrid vehicles globally by 2015 * Toyota US exec bob carter says company past the fallout of unintended

acceleration cases * Toyota US exec bob carter says would love to see toyota get a sports car and

expansion to truck lines, company studying those areas * Toyota US exec bob carter says will hear news on a new corolla later this

year * Toyota US exec bob carter says next corolla will include high fuel efficiency * Toyota US exec bob carter says being no. 1 in US market is not part of

company's plan * Toyota US exec bob carter says wants to be no. 1 in retail sales, not

interested in chasing fleet sales * Toyota US exec bob carter says there will not be more toyota dealers in US