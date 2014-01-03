版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 3日 星期五 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-Toyota says U.S. auto sales in December down 1.7 pct

DETROIT Jan 3 Toyota Motor Corp : * Says sold 190,843 vehicles in the United States in December, down 1.7 percent
